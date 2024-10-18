© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The false promise of climate havens; plus, the 'help' in horror

By Brittany Luse,
Barton GirdwoodAlexis WilliamsLiam McBainCorey Antonio RoseJessica Placzek
Published October 18, 2024 at 8:45 AM EDT
Residents fill up sandbags in Tampa ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall in Florida, October 2024.
(Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)
Residents fill up sandbags in Tampa ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall in Florida, October 2024.

Extreme weather is becoming more frequent. Some towns that were touted as "safe" are now seeing hurricanes, floods or heat waves. This week, host Brittany Luse is joined by NPR climate solutions reporter Julia Simon and NPR culture reporter Chloe Veltman to understand misconceptions around "climate havens" and what it means to preserve culture in the face of the climate crisis.

Then, Brittany continues her Trilogy of Terror series with an unexpected horror trope: scary service workers. She invites Bowdoin College English professor Aviva Briefel and Slate writer Joshua Rivera to break down how the maids, murderers, and motel workers in horror reveal different cultural anxieties about eating the rich.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Barton Girdwood
Alexis Williams
Liam McBain
Liam McBain (he/him) is an assistant producer on It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders. He's interested in stories at the margins of culture.
Corey Antonio Rose
Jessica Placzek
