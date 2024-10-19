The News Roundup For October 18, 2024

Democratic presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with Fox News aired this week as polls suggest the momentum she enjoyed in August has slowed somewhat.

As Republican lawmakers in southeastern states scramble to try and provide aid to their constituents affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, they're struggling to stem the tide of misinformation being spread by prominent members of the GOP.

Walgreens is set to close 1,200 stores over the next 3 years and some 800 more are under evaluation.

Meanwhile, in global news, U.S. officials have given Israel an ultimatum: either allow more aid into Gaza or face the prospect of an arms embargo and cuts to other military support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a victory plan to his country's parliament despite what he characterized as increasing pressure from Western officials to negotiate with Russia.

India and Canada have each expelled the other's top diplomats after Canadian officials accused their Indian counterparts of orchestrating the murder of a prominent Sikh activist and leader.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on our News Roundup.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR