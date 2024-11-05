The Election, NOAA, And Project 2025,

"How about this weather?"

There's a reason this line is one of the most famous cliche bits of smalltalk. The weather affects everyone. And most everyone wants to know what the weather's going to be like.

That's where forecasts come in. People plan their days and sometimes their futures around what sort of weather they can expect. Sometimes itd can be a life-or-death situation.

That's why some are balking at the Project 2025 plan to defund the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But why? And how?

What's the science behind accurate forecasts?

