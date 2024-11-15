© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Election Extra: What Trump's Second Presidency Means For Washington, D.C.

Published November 15, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
The Washington Monument is seen in Washington, DC.
DANIEL SLIM
/
AFP via Getty Images
The Washington Monument is seen in Washington, DC.

Over the years, Donald Trump has not been shy expressing his disdain for our nation's capital.

And in this year's campaign, he made Washington D.C. — which votes overwhelmingly for Democrats — a target in his reelection campaign.

So how much of his rhetoric will translate into action? And what can the roughly 679,000 people who call the city home expect?

