ICYMI: The US Is Closing Its Embassy In Ukraine

Published November 20, 2024 at 3:08 PM EST
A member of Ukraine's 72nd Brigade Anti-air unit points to the direction of a Russian Zala reconnaissance drone sighted overhead as they prepare to fire a Strela -10 anti-air missile system near Marinka, Ukraine.
Chris McGrath
/
Getty Images
A member of Ukraine's 72nd Brigade Anti-air unit points to the direction of a Russian Zala reconnaissance drone sighted overhead as they prepare to fire a Strela -10 anti-air missile system near Marinka, Ukraine.

This week marks 1,000 days since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A lot has happened in that time.

This morning, the U.S. shuttered its embassy in Kyiv due to specific information about a possible air attack.

Recently, Ukraine fired American-made ballistic missiles into Russia. To use these missiles, Ukraine needed permission from the Biden administration.

Why did the Biden administration allow Ukraine to fire these missiles into Russia now? And what does the closure of our embassy in the country's capital mean?

