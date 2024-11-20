ICYMI: The US Is Closing Its Embassy In Ukraine

This week marks 1,000 days since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A lot has happened in that time.

This morning, the U.S. shuttered its embassy in Kyiv due to specific information about a possible air attack.

Recently, Ukraine fired American-made ballistic missiles into Russia. To use these missiles, Ukraine needed permission from the Biden administration.

Why did the Biden administration allow Ukraine to fire these missiles into Russia now? And what does the closure of our embassy in the country's capital mean?

