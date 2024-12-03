How useful, really, are the steps you can take after a data breach?

The dreaded data breach notification... It tells you your personal data's been compromised and suggests steps you can take to minimize the potential harm. On today's episode, Kenny Malone pulls out a data breach letter he received and goes over what it recommends with Amanda Aronczyk. Amanda recently did a show about the legal and illegal markets for data and tells us how useful these steps actually are. It's news you can use to protect yourself, whether or not you've been part of a data breach.

This normally would be a bonus episode just for Planet Money+ listeners. With this being the season of giving though, we're sharing this one with everyone! To hear more bonus content like this, regular episodes sponsor-free, and support the work of NPR, sign up for Planet Money+ at plus.npr.org.

Related links:

Data Breach Response: A Guide for Business (FTC)

Have you been affected by a data breach? (FTC)

Your Technology Is Tracking You. Take These Steps For Better Online Privacy (Life Kit)

What happens after you get scammed? Can you get your money back? (Planet Money)

Firewalls Don't Stop Dragons (cybersecurity and privacy podcast)

Experian (credit bureau)

TransUnion (credit bureau)

Equifax (credit bureau)

