ICYMI: Syria Rebel Groups Now Control Most Of Aleppo

It's a huge development in a war that had seemed to be at a standstill.

In a matter of days, rebel groups in Syria took control of most of Aleppo, Syria's second largest city. It had been in the hands of the autocratic Syrian government since 2016.

The Syrian regime, led by President Bashar al-Assad, now stands on questionable footing for the first time in years.

What allowed for this rapid change of fortune – and what could it mean for Syria in the near future?

