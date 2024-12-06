Rachel Bloom is a comedian, songwriter and TV creator. She created and starred in one of the funniest and silliest television shows to run on a major network: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

The musical series ran for four seasons on the CW, winning several Emmys and topping a bunch of lists. Bloom co-created the show with Adam Schlesingler, her songwriting partner and founder of the rock band Fountains of Wayne. The last episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend aired in April of 2019. A year later, Schlesinger died of COVID-19.

Bloom faced cataclysms in both her personal and professional life. She'd lost her songwriting partner. She'd just become a parent. She had no idea what she'd do next in her career.

It was the spring of 2020, a tough time for a lot of us. It took Bloom a few years to process all that, and now we have the result: Death, Let Me Do My Special is streaming now on Netflix.

The special features Bloom's signature musical style. She pairs those songs with very dark, very grounded themes about grief. But it's also very funny as you'd expect from her work.

Bloom joins us on the latest episode of Bullseye to talk about her Netflix special. We get into what it was like to see the world grieve the loss of his writing partner so publicly. Plus, we talk about Bobi, a dog who lived to be over thirty years old!

