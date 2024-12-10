The Tuna Bonds Scandal and the fishy business of hidden debt
Back in 2016, the economy of Mozambique tipped into crisis. The culprit was a government corruption scandal linked to more than $1 billion that officials borrowed in secret.
This was a high-profile example of hidden debt, but it's far from the only example. In fact, this kind of secret borrowing is a large and common problem among countries.
Today on the show, a pair of economists share their new research on hidden debt and how it affects everyday people.
