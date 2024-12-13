© 2024 WRVO Public Media
In 'Queer', Daniel Craig hooks up and shoots up

By Glen Weldon,
Bob MondelloTre'vell AndersonRyan MitchellLennon SherburneMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published December 13, 2024 at 8:27 AM EST
Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey in Queer.
Yannis Drakoulidis
/
A24
Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey in Queer.

The movie Queer stars Daniel Craig as you've never seen him: as a junkie prowling the streets, hooking up, shooting up and guzzling tequila. He meets a handsome young man (Drew Starkey) he longs to connect with, and they embark on a quest into the jungle in search of a drug that will unite them on a deep, spiritual level. Directed by Luca Guadagnino (Challengers, Call Me By Your Name), the film is based on a short novel by William S. Burroughs.

Glen Weldon
Bob Mondello
Tre'vell Anderson
Ryan Mitchell
Lennon Sherburne
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
