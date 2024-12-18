© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Holidays shopping brings out the scammers. Here's how to stay safe

Published December 18, 2024 at 8:16 AM EST
Holiday shopping at mall in Santa Anita, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN
/
AFP via Getty Images
Holiday shopping at mall in Santa Anita, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

With just a few shopping days until Christmas, millions of people are pulling out credit cards for those last minute purchases.

The National Retail Federation predicts that holiday sales could be up by two and a half to three and a half percent from last year.

But the seasonal shopping frenzy also brings more opportunity for financial and identity thieves that want to separate you from your money.

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Kelly Richmond Pope, a professor of forensic accounting at DePaul University in Chicago who researches fraud and white collar crime.

For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts