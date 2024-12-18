© 2024 WRVO Public Media
The 'Bad Sisters' are back, and they're better than ever

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Kathryn FinkSarah HandelCourtney Dorning
Published December 18, 2024 at 8:11 AM EST
Sharon Horgan in Bad Sisters.
Apple TV+
Sharon Horgan in Bad Sisters.

We first met the Garvey sisters two years ago when the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters made its debut. The show follows four sisters in Ireland who are hell bent on murdering the husband of the fifth sister. Now, the series is in its second season, with more banter, wickedness and secrets. Today we're bringing you an episode of the NPR's podcast Consider This, where host Mary Louise Kelly caught up with creator and star Sharon Horgan to talk all about the new season.

Mary Louise Kelly
Kathryn Fink
Sarah Handel
Courtney Dorning
