How video games become more accessible (Encore)

By Adrian Ma,
Wailin WongCorey BridgesKate Concannon
Published December 26, 2024 at 9:12 AM EST
Kevork Djansezian
/
Getty Images

Gaming provides entertainment and community for billions of people worldwide. However, video games haven't always been accessible to those with disabilities. But this is changing. Today we explain how accessibility has become an increasingly important priority for game developers and how advocates pushed them to this point.

This piece originally aired April 23, 2024.

