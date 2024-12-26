© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 2024 1A Movie Club Roundup

Published December 26, 2024 at 9:14 AM EST
The Hollywood sign is viewed during a clearing storm in Los Angeles, California.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
The Hollywood sign is viewed during a clearing storm in Los Angeles, California.

2024's year in film saw a sequel 36 years in the making.

There was also a musical that had theater-goers singing along. And a drama-comedy set around a Polish Holocaust tour.

We break down the best and most disappointing films of the year.

What documentaries and TV shows should you binge this holiday season? What should you plan to watch in the new year?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts