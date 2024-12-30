© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Percival Everett centers a new voice in 'James,' a retelling of 'Huckleberry Finn'

Published December 30, 2024 at 8:57 AM EST
Doubleday

Percival Everett is a prolific author – his 2001 book Erasure was recently adapted into the Oscar-winning film American Fiction. But his latest book, James, expands on a story readers around the world already know: Mark Twain's Huckleberry Finn. In today's episode, Everett speaks with NPR's Andrew Limbong about why he wanted to reframe the classic novel from the perspective of the enslaved titular character, why he doesn't think of his new work as a direct response to Twain, and why he doesn't buy into the controversy surrounding the original.

