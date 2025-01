The week between Christmas and New Year's Day is a good time to check in with yourself and take stock of the year. Reporter Kyle Norris talks with Buddhist Lama Rod Owens about how to get reflective during this time. Plus, a creative exercise to help you look back from cartoonist Nicole J. Georges.

Sign up for Life Kit's Guide to Dry January, our special newsletter series: http://npr.org/dryjanuary

Copyright 2024 NPR