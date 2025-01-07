How two Marines developed the same rare brain condition

Some weapons used by the U.S. military are so powerful they can pose a threat to the people who fire them.

Today, we meet two Marines, William Wilcox and Michael Lozano, who spent years firing missiles and rockets, then developed the same rare brain condition: arteriovenous malformation, or AVM. The condition sends high pressure blood from a tangle of abnormal blood vessels directly into fragile veins, which can leak or burst.

Most AVMs are caused by genetic changes that affect the growth of blood vessels, so the connection between weapon blasts and AVM isn't always immediately clear. But NPR's brain correspondent Jon Hamilton reports that recent research suggests that blast waves can alter genes in the brain — and that the evidence is even stronger for less extreme blood vessel changes.

This episode was produced by Rebecca Ramirez and edited by Gisele Grayson. Jon Hamilton checked the facts. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

