NPR News for Central New York
How two Marines developed the same rare brain condition

By Jon Hamilton,
Regina G. BarberGisele GraysonRebecca Ramirez
Published January 7, 2025 at 9:12 AM EST
Mike Lozano poses for a portrait with his horse Dillon on Saturday, August 31, 2024 on his property and Warhorse Ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Rachel Woolf for NPR
Mike Lozano poses for a portrait with his horse Dillon on Saturday, August 31, 2024 on his property and Warhorse Ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Some weapons used by the U.S. military are so powerful they can pose a threat to the people who fire them.

Today, we meet two Marines, William Wilcox and Michael Lozano, who spent years firing missiles and rockets, then developed the same rare brain condition: arteriovenous malformation, or AVM. The condition sends high pressure blood from a tangle of abnormal blood vessels directly into fragile veins, which can leak or burst.

Most AVMs are caused by genetic changes that affect the growth of blood vessels, so the connection between weapon blasts and AVM isn't always immediately clear. But NPR's brain correspondent Jon Hamilton reports that recent research suggests that blast waves can alter genes in the brain — and that the evidence is even stronger for less extreme blood vessel changes.

Jon Hamilton
Jon Hamilton is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. Currently he focuses on neuroscience and health risks.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Gisele Grayson
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
