President Trump signed a slew of executive actions on day one

Published January 21, 2025 at 12:20 PM EST

President Trump issued pardons and commutations to every defendant charged and convicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which injured more than 140 police officers.

Then, President Trump kicked off a slew of executive actions related to immigration in a signing ceremony at the Oval Office on Monday evening. Hear the latest on on those policies.

