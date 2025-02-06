Engines of Outrage Pt. 1

Just a few decades ago most people used — and trusted — the same news sources. Now, Americans are siloed in separate ecosystems, consuming conflicting depictions of reality. Misinformation runs rampant. Conspiracy theories flourish. And extremism grows. What can bring us back to a shared, fact-based understanding?

A new miniseries from Landslide explores America's information divide — starting with a coordinated campaign in the early 1970s to undermine the press, and the alternate media ecosystem that followed.

Created and hosted by Ben Bradford.

Copyright 2025 NPR