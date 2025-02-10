Courts can't keep up with Trump and Musk

Federal judges have paused some Trump administration efforts to slash government programs and fire federal workers, but cases are piling up. Politico's Kyle Cheney tells us more.

Then, the National Institutes of Health just announced a funding cap for universities, research hospitals and other scientific institutions. Biomedical researchers have criticized the move and warned that it would damage the development of life-saving technologies. We discuss the impact with Ars Technica's John Timmer. And amid data purges by the Trump administration, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, the interim CEO of the American Cancer Society, talks about the risks of inadequate access to federal health data.

Plus, Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway, a Democrat, disagrees with the immigration and trade policies that have emerged in the early days of the second Trump administration. He tells us why.

