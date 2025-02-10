Trump At The Superbowl, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Turmoil, Air Aid To Gaza

In a pre-Superbowl interview on Fox News, President Trump talked about his plans for the Department of Education and Gaza, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been targeted for closure, and details from an NPR reporter's flight into Gaza with one of Jordan's humanitarian flights into the territory.

