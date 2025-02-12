ICYMI: Bird Flu Is Roiling Egg Farms Across The Country

Having trouble finding eggs in the grocery store this week? You're not alone. Bird flu is roiling egg farms across the country.

In April 2024, the first hens tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or H5N1. Since then, the avian flu has spread to turkeys, cows, and humans.

Some 68 people have been diagnosed with bird flu since March, with the first death related to avian flu coming last month. That person was 65 years old and had underlying medical conditions, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

What are farmers doing to protect their flocks? And how worried should we be about catching it?

