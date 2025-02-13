© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The gutting of USAID

By Wailin Wong,
Darian WoodsJulia RitcheyKate Concannon
Published February 13, 2025 at 9:39 AM EST
John Moore
/
Getty Images

The United States Agency for International Development, or USAID, has funneled humanitarian aid to countries around the globe for over six decades. Today on the show, people familiar with USAID's work describe the fall-out from the Trump administration's sudden dismantling of the agency, and what that means for the country's longstanding use of foreign aid to advance American national security and economic goals.

