© 2025 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Lingering Effects Of Wildfire Smoke

Published February 18, 2025 at 8:54 AM EST
Firefighters watch as flames and smoke move through a valley in the Forest Ranch area of Butte County as the Park Fire continues to burn near Chico, California.
JOSH EDELSON
/
AFP via Getty Images
Firefighters watch as flames and smoke move through a valley in the Forest Ranch area of Butte County as the Park Fire continues to burn near Chico, California.

The effects of climate change are being felt more than ever. We've seen the devastation caused by storms and floods. Most recently, we watched the West Coast go up in flames, displacing thousands and destroying homes.

But what about what lingers behind? What stays in the air that we breathe?

Smoke can have a real impact on our health. As more of our forests start to burn due to increased temperatures, more smoke is going to be floating around our country and world.

What sort of effects does smoke have on us and our communities? What sort of effect does it have on us in the short and long terms?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR Podcasts