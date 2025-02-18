The Lingering Effects Of Wildfire Smoke

The effects of climate change are being felt more than ever. We've seen the devastation caused by storms and floods. Most recently, we watched the West Coast go up in flames, displacing thousands and destroying homes.

But what about what lingers behind? What stays in the air that we breathe?

Smoke can have a real impact on our health. As more of our forests start to burn due to increased temperatures, more smoke is going to be floating around our country and world.

What sort of effects does smoke have on us and our communities? What sort of effect does it have on us in the short and long terms?

