Celebrating The Legacy Of David Lynch

David Lynch, an icon of American cinema, died last month at 78 years old.

As a filmmaker, he was known for his eccentric and dark depictions of American life – as illustrated in his 1986 film "Blue Velvet."

And in "Twin Peaks." His small-town mystery series aired for two seasons beginning in 1990 leading to a film and a 2017 reboot.

Of course, his imagination wasn't limited to small towns and suburbia. His films included an adaptation of Frank Herbert's "Dune," and he showed off his love for Los Angeles in films like "Mulholland Drive."

What kind of influence did he have on the movie industry? How will his fans remember him?

