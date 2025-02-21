Artists vs. the White House

Several entertainers and artists have severed ties with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts since President Trump assumed chairmanship of the organization. This week, Brittany is joined by Paper Magazine writer Joan Summers and New York Times Magazine writer J Wortham to unpack the implications of a government-influenced national culture center, and the state of art in America today.

Support public media and receive ad-free listening. Join NPR+ today.

Copyright 2025 NPR