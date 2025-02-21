© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Artists vs. the White House

By Brittany Luse,
Corey Antonio RoseBarton GirdwoodJasmine RomeroNeena PathakVeralyn Williams
Published February 21, 2025 at 8:55 AM EST
Kendrick Lamar performs at the 2025 Super Bowl.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Kendrick Lamar performs at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Several entertainers and artists have severed ties with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts since President Trump assumed chairmanship of the organization. This week, Brittany is joined by Paper Magazine writer Joan Summers and New York Times Magazine writer J Wortham to unpack the implications of a government-influenced national culture center, and the state of art in America today.

Brittany Luse
Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist, on-air host, and cultural critic. She is the host of It's Been a Minute and For Colored Nerds. Previously Luse hosted The Nod and Sampler podcasts, and co-hosted and executive produced The Nod with Brittany and Eric, a daily streaming show. She's written for Vulture and Harper's Bazaar, among others, and edited for the podcasts Planet Money and Not Past It. Luse and her work have been profiled by publications like The New York Times, The New Yorker, Vulture, and Teen Vogue.
Corey Antonio Rose
Barton Girdwood
Jasmine Romero
Neena Pathak
Veralyn Williams
Veralyn Williams (she/her) is a Peabody and Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist who has been asking hard questions about our world since she picked up her first microphone in 2004. Now she brings her skills (and ears) to her role as executive producer of programming at NPR.