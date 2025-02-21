The fate of Ukraine hangs in the balance as Trump sides with Russia

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump accused Ukraine of starting the war with Russia.

Three years ago Russian troops poured over Ukraine's border, and Russian missiles and drones continue to bombard Ukrainian cities.

Besides being untrue, Trump's comments echoed a popular Kremlin talking point. And the comments signaled a seismic shift in decades of U.S. foreign policy. Supporters of Ukraine and its allies, both here and abroad, were left shaken.

NPR's Joanna Kakissis and Greg Myre discuss Ukraine's future as Russia-U.S. relations thaw.

