What happens to your body when you're under anesthesia?

By Emily Kwong,
Rachel CarlsonBerly McCoy
Published February 24, 2025 at 9:12 AM EST
Anesthesia can be administered through a mask while patients undergo surgery.
czardases
/
Getty Images
Anesthesia can be administered through a mask while patients undergo surgery.

Picture a relaxing scene. Maybe a beach in Tahiti, your toes in the sand, a cold drink in hand. Now imagine your favorite music playing in the background.

If Dr. Alopi Patel were your anesthesiologist, that's exactly what she'd have you do while you waited on an operating table for a surgery. She says before she puts patients under the sway of anesthesia, she likes to explain everything that will happen after they lose consciousness and lead them in guided imagery to help them relax before their procedure.

She calls this "verbal anesthesia," and says "it's a type of anesthesia you can't really put in an I.V."

Then, she may hold your hand and put an oxygen mask over your face while she administers medication through your I.V. — and your eyes slowly start to feel heavy.

This cornerstone of modern medicine makes tons of surgeries possible today. But Dr. Patel says it wasn't always this way, and shares the history and mechanisms behind this once-controversial procedure.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Berly McCoy. Tyler Jones checked the facts. The audio engineer was Jimmy Keeley.

Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Berly McCoy
Kimberly (Berly) McCoy (she/her) is an assistant producer for NPR's science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast tells stories about science and scientists, in all the forms they take.