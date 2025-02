For more than 15 years, bipolar disorder defined Abigail Kafka's life. Abigail was heavily medicated, unable to work, or have a social life. Then a therapy session introduced a startling question: What if this diagnosis was wrong? On this episode, we'll discuss what contributed to an explosion of bipolar diagnoses, and why experts disagree whether this disorder is over-or underdiagnosed.

