Recent plane crashes spark anxiety. Flying is still safe

Published February 27, 2025 at 10:18 AM EST

Recent alarming close calls, near-collisions and fatal airline crashes have sparked worry in plane passengers. Transportation analyst Seth Kaplan explains that statistically, flying is no more dangerous than it has been in recent years.

And, the U.S. rejected a UN resolution calling for Russia to immediately pull troops out of Ukraine this week. Ukrainian organizer Oleksandra Matviichuk talks about the three-year anniversary of the war.

Then, Elon Musk said federal employees working remotely must return to their offices or be fired. Many have already been let go. Among them is a Fish and Wildlife Service worker, who joins us to share the economic costs of ending critical projects.

