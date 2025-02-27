© 2025 WRVO Public Media
The authors of 'Pseudoscience' explore and debunk your favorite conspiracy theories

Published February 27, 2025 at 9:32 AM EST
Workman Publishing Company

Strange stories are often used to fill gaps in human knowledge. But why do people love bizarre explanations for the unexplained? Dr. Lydia Kang and Nate Pedersen look to answer this in their new book, Pseudoscience: An Amusing History of Crackpot Ideas and Why We Love Them. In today's episode, Kang and Pedersen speak with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe about some of the most popular conspiracies, being careful about which ones to indulge in, and the dangers of being misinformed.

