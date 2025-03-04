© 2025 WRVO Public Media
'If You Can Keep It': Elon Musk's Role In The Trump Administration

Published March 4, 2025 at 10:07 AM EST
CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
He's the CEO of one of the nation's most successful electric car brands. He owns a legacy social media company. By some estimates, he's the world's richest man.

But how much influence does he have over the federal government?

We discuss Elon Musk — the things he's done while working with the Department of Government Efficiency, the mistakes he and his team have made, and the place he'll have working with the administration going forward.

