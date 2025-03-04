What Trump's tariffs mean for you

President Trump imposed tariffs on goods coming in from Canada, Mexico and China. Roben Farzad, host of the podcast "Full Disclosure," explains what the move means for consumers, while NPR's Eyder Peralta reports on how Mexico is preparing to respond.

And, the tariffs are expected to make cars and trucks in the U.S. more expensive. Bloomberg's Keith Naughton explains why.

Then, Shrove Tuesday marks the last day before Lent for Christians worldwide. But to the Pennsylvania Dutch community, it's called Fastnacht Day. The Pennsylvania Bakery manager Rachelle Schenk Womer explains how dense donuts, also called a Fastnacht, sweeten the celebration.

