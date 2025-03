Patricia lives 3 hours from civilization in Montana and a local Buffalo has taken to hanging around her Subaru. If she can make it past Bill the Buffalo, the car also has a lousy habit of not starting. Should she throw a saddle on Bill the Buffalo instead? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

