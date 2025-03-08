The News Roundup For March 7, 2025

As President Donald Trump's trade war heats up, the stock market is going down. And his address to the joint session of Congress this week was the longest speech of its kind in the history of the presidency.

Following a turbulent meeting in the Oval Office, Trump says that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to make a deal. French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer are taking the lead on forging new links with Ukraine.

At a summit in Cairo, Arab leaders endorsed Egypt's plan to rebuild Gaza, allowing over 2 million Palestinians to return to the Strip.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR