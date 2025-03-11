ICYMI: Mark Carney Is Canada's Next Prime Minister

Our neighbors to the north have a new leader. On Sunday, the Liberal Party of Canada held a leadership election to replace its outgoing party leader and prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

Its members chose Mark Carney, a former bank governor who has never held elected office. The change in leadership comes in the wake of the United States launching a trade war against Canada.

How will the country's next prime minister navigate such frosty relations? And how will Carney and his party fair in the general election that takes place next year?

