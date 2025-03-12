Julio Torres On Surrealistic Comedy

You'll know when you're watching a Julio Torres project. The comedian, filmmaker, and comedy writer's work is surreal, aesthetic, and delightfully absurd.

His most recent works include "Problemista," a film about a young man looking for work in New York City. And it has something to say about the nightmarish aspects of the American visa system.

"Fantasmas," a six-part HBO series, finds Torres in search of a lost golden oyster earing, navigating through otherworldly vignettes.

His "Saturday Night Live" skits like "Papyrus" draw attention to absurdity in the smaller parts of life most of us overlook. Simply put, he's been busy.

How has Torres adjusted to life in the public eye? What other projects are on the horizon for the comedian?

