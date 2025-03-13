© 2025 WRVO Public Media
Comic Bill Burr [Extended Version]

Published March 13, 2025 at 12:56 PM EDT

Burr talks with Terry Gross about processing his abusive childhood, a therapeutic mushroom trip, and why he's angry at liberals. "You can get canceled as a comedian for doing a friggin' Caitlyn Jenner joke, but this a**hole [Elon Musk] can 'Seig heil' and nothing. Where are all the liberals?" His new Hulu stand-up special is called Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years.

This is the extended version of the interview, which we couldn't fit in our broadcast.

