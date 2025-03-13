Russia Mulls Ceasefire, EPA Rollbacks, Iran Rebuffs Trump

President Trump's special envoy heads to Moscow for talks as Russia reviews a U.S. backed proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine. The White House is rolling back more than two dozen environmental protections regulations, a move critics warn could lead to more pollution and health risks. And, Iran's Supreme Leader rejects President Trump's effort to start nuclear talks, calling it a deceptive attempt to pressure Tehran.

