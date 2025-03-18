'If You Can Keep It': Donald Trump And The Future Of Press Freedom

Donald Trump has not been shy about his disdain for the press. In his second term, the president is turning those fiery feelings into action.

In February, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced changes to press access:

That announcement came not long after the Associated Press was banned indefinitely from presidential events for opting to not update its style guide to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America." Trump has also stepped up his litigious rampage against the media, suing ABC News, The Des Moines Register, CBS News, and pollster J. Ann Selzer.

At the Federal Communications Commission, Trump-appointed chair Brendan Carr has promised to roll back regulations. In January, the FCC announced it would be investigating NPR and PBS over their underwriting practices.

What do these actions mean for press freedom, you, and the health of U.S. democracy?

