Israel Strikes Gaza, Trump And The Courts, Takeover At US Institute Of Peace

Hundreds of Palestinians were killed or injured in surprise Israeli strikes, threatening a tenuous ceasefire. A federal judge ordered the Department of Justice to explain why it ignored a ruling not to deport hundreds of Venezuelans, and the US Institute of Peace was the scene of a hostile takeover by the Trump administration's government efficiency group.

