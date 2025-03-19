USAID Ruling, Ukraine On Trump Putin Agreement, Gaza Ceasefire Collapse

A federal judge rules that President Trump's administration likely violated the Constitution when it shut down USAID, but Trump vows to appeal. Hours after Trump and Putin announced a limited ceasefire, Russia and Ukraine launched new attacks, raising doubts about the deal. And Israel breaks the ceasefire with Hamas and resumes airstrikes on Gaza, killing hundreds of Palestinians.

