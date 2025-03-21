A new-ish gold rush and other indicators
It's Indicators of the Week! Our weekly look at interesting numbers from the news.
On today's show, we welcome back co-host Adrian Ma.
We also have the price of gold going up, German defense stocking up, and U.S. mergers and acquisitions slowing down.
Related episodes:
NPR's Adrian Ma remembers girlfriend, Kiah Duggins, who died in D.C. plane crash
Europe's NATO members take an economic hit (Apple / Spotify)
For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.
Fact-checking by Sierra Juarez. Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.
Copyright 2025 NPR