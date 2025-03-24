Did the unitary executive theory pave the way for President Trump's second term?

In the past month, two federal judges have ordered federal agencies to reinstate thousands of federal employees, including those at USDA, decisions the Trump administration strongly disagrees with and is appealing, and that has led to a stressful state of limbo. For the time being, they have jobs, but only until the appeals process plays out. It's not clear to the employee we talk to or others whether this is permanent or just another few weeks. The legal back-and-forth center on questions about the limits of President Trump's power. It is a power that was expanded by the Supreme Court last summer, through its ruling in Trump v. the United States, the immunity case.

