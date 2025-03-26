Intel Hearing On Group Chat, Return To Office Mandate, Black Sea Deal

President Trump's top intelligence officials face tough questions from lawmakers after a group chat security breach involving secret war plans and a journalist. Federal workers are being called back to the office, but some are finding chaotic conditions, including assignments to storage units. And, the U.S. brokers a deal to allow safe passage through the Black Sea, but Russia demands sanctions relief before it takes effect.

Want more comprehensive analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.

Today's episode of Up First was edited by Anna Yukhananov, Brett Neely, Ryland Barton, Arezou Rezvani and Mohamad ElBardicy.

It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas.

We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis, and our technical director is Carleigh Strange

Copyright 2025 NPR