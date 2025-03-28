ICYMI: The Consequences Of Slashing USAID Funding

The acting assistant administrator for global health at USAID, Nicholas Enrich, was placed on administrative leave in early March.

Before his departure, he had made a series of chilling predictions in memos concerning the consequences of the Trump administration's gutting of the agency.

Some 18 million additional cases of malaria and 166,000 resulting deaths. One million children who will remain malnourished. And 200,000 additional children paralyzed by polio. These were just a few of his dire projections.

And he placed the blame squarely at the feet of USAID leadership, the State Department, and DOGE.

What does the world look like without American aid to help address global problems?

