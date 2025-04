Kate's car is on it's last legs and she's a little miffed at her boyfriend Aaron who needs to be driven around everywhere because he drives like a klutz. And to make things even worse, they live in different states! Will Click and Clack tell Kate to trade in the car, Aaron or both? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk

Copyright 2025 NPR