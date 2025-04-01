© 2025 WRVO Public Media
ICYMI: Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Are Almost Here

Published April 1, 2025 at 3:07 PM EDT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee
/
Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" of reciprocal tariffs is almost here.

On April 2, Trump is rolling out a plan that would charge a blanket dollar for dollar tax on goods coming into the U.S. Trump clarified Sunday that this policy would apply to all countries instead of a more focused list.

The uncertainty around and scope of these tariffs (and a potential trade war) has spooked Wall Street and raised fears of inflation.

So, what does America's financial future look like?

