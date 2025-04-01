'If You Can Keep It': Trump And Big Law Firms

President Trump is known for going after his political opponents.

And for the past month or so, one target has been certain powerful lawyers and law firms.

But why is he going after these lawyers and firms? Will courts let him get away with intimidating law firms he doesn't like with threats and executive orders?

And how does it all fit into Trump's broader efforts to tilt the legal system to his advantage?

We hear from one of the lawyers named in the recent flurry of White House orders and memos that aim to limit law firm's ability to represent clients.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

Copyright 2025 NPR