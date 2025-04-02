Trump's 'Liberation Day', Wisconsin Supreme Court Race, Mistaken Deportation

President Trump is set to impose sweeping tariffs on an array of countries. Liberal judge Susan Crawford was elected to the state Supreme Court in Wisconsin. And, the Trump administration has admitted to deporting a Maryland father by mistake.

Want more comprehensive analysis of the most important news of the day, plus a little fun? Subscribe to the Up First newsletter.Today's episode of Up First was edited by Roberta Rampton, Acacia Squires, Anna Yukhananov, Lisa Thomson and Alice Woelfle.

It was produced by Ziad Buchh, Nia Dumas and Christopher Thomas.

We get engineering support from Neisha Heinis and our technical director is Carleigh Strange.

Copyright 2025 NPR